Barak Valley Train Services Restored by NFR

Train services to Assam's Barak Valley was restored late on Friday afternoon after being snapped since the previous day which had left around 500 passengers stranded, many of whom were on way to vote in the ongoing second phase elections. Political parties had appealed to the railway authorities to expedite restoration of the affected section and arrange for alternate transportation means, with polling taking place in Silchar and Kamringanj constituencies of Barak Valley.

Several trains were cancelled, short-terminated or rescheduled since Thursday following the derailment of the engine of a goods train between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao stations under Lumding division, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) chief spokesperson Sabyasachi De said here.

Senior railway officials, including the NFR general manager, rushed to the site to oversee restoration work in spite of heavy rainfall in the hilly area. A total of 300 labourers and 10 machines were deployed for early completion of restoration work, he said.

De said the section was restored at 1.50 pm and the first train, 20502 Anand Vihar – Agartala Tejas Rajdhani, crossed at 3.56 pm.

The spokesperson also said free buses were arranged for stranded passengers from Lumding railway station.

''The buses were arranged in coordination with the state authorities. Due to elections, buses had to be arranged from Guwahati, which took more time. Free food and water were provided to passengers,'' De added.

Earlier on Friday, ruling as well as opposition parties urged the railway authorities to make alternate arrangements for the passengers swiftly so that they can exercise their franchise.

''I urgently urge @ECISVEEP to intervene! Stranded voters in Silchar and Karimganj deserve special arrangements after train cancellations disrupted their travel plans. Let's prioritise their right to vote and ensure no one is left behind in this democratic process,'' leader of opposition in state Assembly Debabrata Saikia of the Congress wrote on X.

BJP spokesperson Dewan Dhruba Jyoti Maral also requested the railway authorities to ensure that the passengers can reach their destination on time so that eligible voters are not deprived of their rights.

''We understand it is a technical issue. It is unfortunate. We appeal to the authorities to help the passengers to reach their destinations as early as possible,'' he said.

Among the nine trains cancelled are Trivandrum-Silchar Express, Silchar- Guwahati Express, Agartala -Guwahati Special, Sealdah- Agartala Kanchanjunga Express and Firozpur- Agartala Express.

Seven other trains have been short-terminated and three rescheduled due to the engine derailment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)