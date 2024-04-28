EXCLUSIVE-Elon Musk heading to China for visit to Tesla's second-biggest market, sources say
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-04-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 10:28 IST
China
- China
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was on a flight heading to Beijing on Sunday to kick off a surprise trip in the electric vehicle maker's second-biggest market, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
Musk is seeking to meet senior Chinese officials in Beijing to discuss the rollout of Full-Self Driving (FSD) software in China and to obtain approval to transfer data collected in the country abroad to train algorithms for its autonomous driving technologies, one of the people said.
