"INDI alliance ne India ke khilaf supari li hai," PM Modi attacks pro-Pak comments by Congress leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the INDIA bloc leader over remarks made by Farooq Abdullah, Mani Shankar Aiyar and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and said that it appeared that certain leaders of the INDIA bloc had taken 'Supari' to speak against India. Addressing a public rally in Muzaffarpur, PM Modi on Monday said that

"These (Congress and INDIA alliance) people are so afraid that they see Pakistan's atom bombs even in their dreams. Can such a government and leader run the country? They (INDI alliance leaders) say, 'Pakistan ne choodiyan nahi pehni hain, are bhai pehna denge. Ab unko aata bhi chahiye, unke pass bijli bhi nahi hai, ab humein maloom nahi ki unke pass choodiyan bhi nahi hai'. Some people are giving clean chits to the accused of 26/11. Some people are raising questions on Surgical strikes and Air strikes. These Left people wants to destroy the nuclear power of country. It seems like 'INDI alliance ne India ke khilaf supari le li hai.' You people tell me that do these people can take decisions for the country?" without naming Abdullah, PM Modi highlighted the economic problems of Pakistan. The Prime Minister said that there is a storm in favour of the BJP and NDA in the country.

"The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election is being conducted in the country. With your blessings, there is a storm in the favour of BJP and NDA in the country. Wherever I go, I hear the same thing. 'Fir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkaar'. It's the election to decide the future; to decide the leader and this country doesn't want to choose a weak and unstable government like Congress," he added. PM Modi further said that the people of Muzaffarpur and Bihar have suffered the wounds of naxalism for decades.

"The people of Muzaffarpur and Bihar have suffered the wounds of naxalism for decades. The previous governments nurtured naxalism and also used it against you. Due to crime and naxalism, all the industries and businesses in Bihar were ruined," he said. The Prime Minister said that RJD's Jungle Raj had pushed Bihar back several decades.

"Life during the Jungle Raj was terrifying and scary. RJD's Jungle Raj had pushed Bihar back several decades. This is the NDA government, which has brought law and order back on track in Bihar. Now the naxalism-affected districts are also decreasing rapidly," he added. PM Modi asserted that during the Congress regime, an LED bulb used to cost Rs 400 and in Modi's regime, it is Rs 40-50.

"During the Congress regime, an LED bulb used to cost Rs 400, but Modi reduced its price to Rs 40-50. By providing cheap LED bulbs to every household, the government has saved Rs 20 thousand crores in the electricity bills of the poor and middle class. Modi has made another scheme that will double your profit. With this scheme, your electricity bill will become zero. The name of this scheme is- PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme. Under this scheme, the government will give you Rs 75,000 for installing solar panels on the roof. Use as much electricity as you need," he said. Earlier, In an April 15 interview Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar had said that Pakistan is a respected nation that also possesses an atom bomb so India must enter into a dialogue with them.

On May 10, Telangana Chief Minister Revnath Reddy raised fresh questions over the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 and the retaliatory airstrikes on a terror hideout in Balakote, deep inside Pakistan. The 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In 2019, the BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state, failed to open its account.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats. As part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats respectively. (ANI)

