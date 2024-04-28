Left Menu

Indian economy remains in bright spot: Ministry of Finance

In contrast to a cautious assessment of the global scenario, the Indian economy continues to exhibit strong economic performance with broad-based growth across sectors, the Ministry of Finance asserted.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:49 IST
Indian economy remains in bright spot: Ministry of Finance
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In contrast to the global scenario, the Indian economy continues to exhibit strong economic performance with broad-based growth across sectors, the Ministry of Finance asserted. "The optimism regarding growth prospects is also reflected in consumer and investor perceptions," according to the Monthly Economic Review report of the Department of Economic Affairs under the Finance Ministry.

Many international organisations assert India's pivotal role in determining the growth path of Asia in the coming years, the review report said. Reserve Bank of India also, in its latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting, noted the strong growth momentum in the economy and projected real GDP growth for 2024-25 at 7 per cent, driven by a pickup in rural demand and sustained momentum in the manufacturing sector.

The International Monetary Fund in its latest report forecasted India's growth at a high of 6.8 per cent in 2024-25 and 6.5 per cent in 2025- 26, based on its assessment of continuing strength in domestic demand and a rising working-age population. "As per the latest consumer confidence survey, households' sentiments on the general economic situation and employment prospects recorded notable improvements for both the current period as well as the upcoming year," said the monthly review report of the finance ministry.

It further added that the manufacturing sector is also expected to maintain its momentum on the back of sustained profitability and pick-up in rural demand. On inflation, it said the government's efforts in managing retail inflation in 2023-24 have been highly successful.

Inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index declined from 6.7 per cent in 2022-23 to 5.4 per cent in 2023-24, which is within the upper tolerance level of the inflation-targeting framework. 2023-24 ended with an inflation rate of 4.85 per cent in March 2024, which is the lowest inflation rate recorded in the last 10 months.

However, inflation continues to remain the main concern for the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee members before it goes ahead and loosens its stance on key interest rates. In the minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting released recently, there have been several mentions of uncertainties around inflation. Going ahead, food price uncertainties would continue to weigh on the inflation outlook, according to the minutes.

Retail inflation in India is in RBI's two-six per cent comfort level but is above the ideal 4 per cent scenario. Inflation has been a concern for many countries, including advanced economies, but India has largely managed to steer its inflation trajectory quite well. Looking ahead, the RBI monetary policy committee sees food price uncertainties weighing on the inflation outlook.

"While a record Rabi crop will help in moderating cereal prices, the increasing occurrence of weather shocks poses an upside risk to food prices. Geopolitical tensions and their effect on oil prices add to this risk. However, Kharif crop prospects look bright at this early stage with the IMD's prediction of an above-normal monsoon this year," the finance ministry's monthly review said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024