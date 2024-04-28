Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Ganderbal: Four Lives Lost, Two Unaccounted For

Four people died in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, when their passenger vehicle plunged into Nallah Sindh. Two others are missing. The vehicle with nine on board skidded off the road in Sonamarg and crashed into the fast-flowing stream. SDRF and police are conducting a rescue operation. Three people were rescued and taken to a hospital. Four bodies have been retrieved.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-04-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 19:52 IST
Tragic Accident in Ganderbal: Four Lives Lost, Two Unaccounted For
Four persons died while two others were missing after a passenger vehicle rolled down into Nallah Sindh in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said here.

A passenger vehicle with nine persons on board skidded off the road and fell into the fast-moving stream at Gagangir in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal, the official said.

He said a rescue operation was launched by the SDRF and police.

''Three persons were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment,'' the official said and added that four bodies have been retrieved while search is on for the remaining two persons.

