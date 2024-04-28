Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses condolences over loss of lives in Rohtas fire accident

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday expressed his condolences after four people of a family were killed in a fire that broke out in a thatched house at Ruphatha village in Rohtas district of Sasaram. In a post on X, CM Nitish Kumar said, "It is sad that four people died in a fire incident in Rupahatha of Nokha in Sasaram. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family to bear the pain in this hour of grief."

Four members of a family were charred to death after a fire broke out in a thatched house at Ruphatha village under Nokha police station area in Rohtas district on April 27. The deceased were identified as Dinesh Ram's two daughters--Mamta Kumari and Kiran Kumari. His daughter-in-law Sunita and granddaughter Sarita Kumari.

Dinesh Ram's wife Shiv Vrat Devi and son Mantu Ram also received burns and were admitted to the hospital for treatment. On April 25, six members of the same family were tragically killed in a devastating fire in Bihar's Darbhanga. The incident occurred during a wedding procession in Antor village of Alinagar block of Darbhanga.

After the tragic incident, district authorities said that the family of the victim will receive all help and a detailed investigation will follow up to avoid such incidents in the future. District Magistrate Rajiv Raushan instructed to provide Rs 6 lakh for each death as ex-gratia to bereaved family members as financial assistance. Additionally, Rs 11,000 each had already been paid to the affected family.

"We have also formed a team so that this kind of incident doesn't happen again. A detailed investigation will follow up to avoid such incidents in future," Raushan said. (ANI)

