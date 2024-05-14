Left Menu

Rugby-Vunipola to leave Saracens at end of season

England number eight Billy Vunipola will end his 11-year spell with Saracens at the end of this season, the Premiership club announced on Tuesday. Vunipola has made 194 appearances for Saracens, winning five Premiership trophies and three European titles, since joining the club in 2013 from Wasps. "It's been a honour to represent the people and this great club, through the highs and lows I've enjoyed it all.

England number eight Billy Vunipola will end his 11-year spell with Saracens at the end of this season, the Premiership club announced on Tuesday. Vunipola has made 194 appearances for Saracens, winning five Premiership trophies and three European titles, since joining the club in 2013 from Wasps.

"It's been a honour to represent the people and this great club, through the highs and lows I've enjoyed it all. I will treasure my time here for the rest of my life," Vunipola said in a club statement. Vunipola has 75 England caps, winning three Six Nations and was part of the side which finished runners-up at the 2019 World Cup. However, he was not selected for this year's Six Nations.

Last week, the 31-year-old was given a formal warning by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) following his arrest in Majorca last month following a pub incident. Media reports have linked him to a move to French club Montpellier.

