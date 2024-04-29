Left Menu

Airfare Set to Remain Elevated: Key Factors Driving Persistent High Prices

Sydney in Sydney Sydney, Apr 29 360info The post-pandemic surge in airfares is easing, but a return to the halcyon days of cheap tickets abroad might be finished.To the shock of many, airfares out of and into Australia have considerably risen since 2022.In 2023, politicians and the media rushed to interrogate why airlines had become so greedy, charging so much for airfares despite posting profits for the year.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 29-04-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 13:19 IST
Airfare Set to Remain Elevated: Key Factors Driving Persistent High Prices
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sydney in Sydney Sydney, Apr 29 (360info) The post-pandemic surge in airfares is easing, but a return to the halcyon days of cheap tickets abroad might be finished.

To the shock of many, airfares out of and into Australia have considerably risen since 2022.

In 2023, politicians and the media rushed to interrogate why airlines had become so ''greedy'', charging so much for airfares despite posting profits for the year. But the success of most airlines from the middle of 2022 onwards cannot be viewed in a vacuum. From early 2020 to that point, the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, most airlines practically ceased doing any business. Operating on life support, all airlines lost billions and relied either on government support or bank loans.

Partly, the increase in fares can be attributed to a need to repay debts.

More significantly, airlines learned a harsh lesson after more than two decades of operating on a business model known as ''high volume, low yield''.

For an airline to be profitable, it had to operate and be full of passengers, mainly paying relatively little. In practice, it meant that if a passenger paid AUD 2,000 for a return trip between Sydney and London, the airline would be lucky to make USD 10 per passenger. This worked well for customers who enjoyed cheap airfares for 20 years, but airlines were left with slim profits and no reserve cash to ride out a pandemic-borne crisis that lasted over two years. Post-pandemic, airlines have ditched this model and airfares have risen to more commercially realistic levels (especially in 2023) — much to the annoyance of long-pampered customers.

The cost of operating an airline has also grown. Having fired older, experienced staff during the pandemic, airlines have had to recruit and train an entirely new set of employees, and pay them much higher salaries than the pre-COVID days. Despite this, airfares in 2024 have moderated as competitive pressures have increased.

Still, new challenges continue.

The conflicts in the Middle East are likely to prompt a sharp rise in oil prices, especially if these conflicts escalate and expand geographically. Fuel represents at least half the cost of an airline's operation, so its fares increase in accordance with oil prices.

That's bad news for would-be travellers to relax their guard and get excited for any incoming drop to airfares. Despite the dreams of some travel writers, it's highly unlikely airfares will ever return to their 2019 levels. What consumers can realistically hope for is good value for their higher fares and special deals, often cropping up when airlines promote to fill empty seats. (360info.org) PY PY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024