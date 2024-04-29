Finnair pauses some Estonia flights due to GPS interference

Finnair is pausing its flights to Tartu in eastern Estonia for one month due to GPS disturbances, the Finnish airline said on Monday.

"Finnair will suspend its daily flights to Tartu, Estonia, from April 29 to May 31, so that an alternative approach solution that doesn't require a GPS signal can be put in place at Tartu Airport," the carrier said in a statement. Finnair said two of its flights last week had to divert back to Helsinki after GPS interference prevented the approach to Tartu.

The aim is now to build approach methods at Tartu Airport that enable a safe and smooth operation of flights without a GPS signal, Finnair said. Disturbances have increased since 2022, and Finnair pilots have reported interference especially near Kaliningrad, the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, the company said.

"Typically, GPS interference does not affect flight routes or flight safety, as pilots are well aware of it and aircraft have alternative systems in place that are used when the GPS signal is interfered with," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)