Left Menu

Mayapuri to Dhaula Kuan Road Closure Commencing May 1

The carriageway from Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri will remain closed for the commuters due to the repairing of Naraina flyover, a statement said on Monday. The commuters coming from Dhaula Kuan and going towards Mayapuri are advised to take alternate routes, it said.From May 1, the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri of Naraina Flyover will remain closed for commuters due to the repairing of the same.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 22:31 IST
Mayapuri to Dhaula Kuan Road Closure Commencing May 1
  • Country:
  • India

The carriageway from Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri will remain closed for the commuters due to the repairing of Naraina flyover, a statement said on Monday. The commuters coming from Dhaula Kuan and going towards Mayapuri are advised to take alternate routes, it said.

''From May 1, the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri of Naraina Flyover will remain closed for commuters due to the repairing of the same. During this period, the opposite carriageway from Mayapuri to Dhaula Kuan will remain operational for traffic movement towards Dhaula Kuan,'' the statement stated. The commuters coming from Dhaula Kuan and going towards Mayapuri are advised to take Vande Matram Marg from Dhaula Kuan. They can also take Cariappa Marg. People are advised to avoid roadside parking and plan their journey in advance, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inspiring Innovation and Driving Entrepreneurship: MIT Art, Design and Technology University's Mentor-Mentee Connection

Inspiring Innovation and Driving Entrepreneurship: MIT Art, Design and Techn...

 India
2
Indian Aluminum Industry Embarks on Ambitious Transformation, Aiming for Net-Zero Emissions with Rs 2.2 Lakh Crore Investment

Indian Aluminum Industry Embarks on Ambitious Transformation, Aiming for Net...

 India
3
University of New Haven's New President Embarks on India Visit to Enhance Partnerships and Foster Innovation

University of New Haven's New President Embarks on India Visit to Enhance Pa...

 United States
4
Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea

Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024