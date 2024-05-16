Left Menu

Soccer-Fernandes says he'll stay at Man Utd if club wants him

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes said he wants to stay at the club if the Premier League side wants him, amid reports linking the Portuguese midfielder with a move away from Old Trafford after a torrid season.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 13:43 IST
Soccer-Fernandes says he'll stay at Man Utd if club wants him

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes said he wants to stay at the club if the Premier League side wants him, amid reports linking the Portuguese midfielder with a move away from Old Trafford after a torrid season. "If they want me I will stay," the 29-year-old told Sky Sports.

Fernandes joined United from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 and has two years left on his contract but has been linked with a summer move to German giants Bayern Munich and Italian champions Inter Milan. "I will be here until... I said the club needs to want me," Fernandes said.

"I feel that the club wants me to be a part of the future, so, as I said always, I don't want to be a player that the club doesn't want to have." United have lost 14 times in the league this season, their worst performance since the start of the Premier League. But they kept some European hopes alive on Wednesday with a 3-2 win over Newcastle United in their final home game.

They are eighth in the table but level on 57 points with seventh-placed Newcastle. United manager Erik ten Hag, whose own future at the club is unclear, said there was no doubt that the club wanted to keep Fernandes.

"Absolutely the club wants to keep Bruno. There's no question, I think," the Dutchman told reporters. "He gives always his best. He's an example, even with injuries he's playing. He loves football, but he wants to win.

"I'm very pleased with his performances across the season, because for him, it's not easy when so many players are injured around him and every time, he has to carry the team." United end their league campaign with a trip to 10th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, followed by an FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City at Wembley on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024