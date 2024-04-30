Left Menu

Tragic Road Crash in Kerala: Five Lives Lost, Including a Child

Tragic car-lorry collision in Kannur, Kerala, claimed five lives, including a nine-year-old child. Four adults died on the spot, while the child succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The car was hit from behind by one lorry and crashed into an oncoming lorry carrying gas cylinders, trapping the occupants. Locals and emergency responders rescued the victims, and the lorry drivers were taken into custody.

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 30-04-2024 09:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 09:40 IST
Tragic Road Crash in Kerala: Five Lives Lost, Including a Child
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons including a child were killed after their car collided head-on with a lorry here on Monday night, police said.

While the four adults, including a woman, died on the spot, the nine-year-old child succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as K N Padmakumar (59), who was driving the car, Sudhakaran (52), Sudhakaran's wife Ajitha (35), father-in-law Kozhummal Krishnan (65) and Ajitha's nephew Akash (9), they said.

The accident occurred when a lorry hit the car from behind and the four-wheeler rammed into an oncoming lorry carrying gas cylinders, police said.

The car's bonnet went completely underneath the oncoming lorry and the vehicle had to be broken open to pull out the occupants, they said.

Locals carried out the initial rescue operations and thereafter, police and fire force personnel arrived and took over, they said.

Sudhakaran and his family were returning after dropping off his son at the hostel of the institution where he was admitted in a CA course.

The drivers of both lorries involved in the accident have been taken into custody, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India
4
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024