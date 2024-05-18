Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Delhi: Two Men Die After Speeding Truck Collision

Two men, Piyush and Ankur, died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck near Hanuman Mandir Flyover in Delhi. They were returning from Haridwar and weren't wearing helmets. The truck driver, Surender Singh, was caught and a case has been registered against him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 16:37 IST
Tragic Accident in Delhi: Two Men Die After Speeding Truck Collision
  • Country:
  • India

Two men died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Piyush and Ankur were returning from Uttarakhand's Haridwar on the motorcycle when the accident happened. Their two friends were on another bike, they said.

When they reached near Hanuman Mandir Flyover Ring Road, a truck coming from behind hit their two-wheeler, leaving Piyush and Ankur critically injured, an official said.

The two youths were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead, police said.

According to the official, the two victims, both residents of Delhi's Mehrauli, were not wearing helmets while riding the motorcycle.

The truck driver, identified as 38-year-old Surender Singh, was caught with the help of an auto driver who chased and handed him over to police, the official said.

A case under section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Kashmere Gate police station and further investigations are underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024