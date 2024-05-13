Left Menu

Tragedy in Rajgarh: Military Truck Collision Claims Two Lives, Injures 15

Two people died, and 15 were injured in a collision involving a military truck, a bus, and an SUV on Highway 46 in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh. A burst tire on the military truck caused the accident. The deceased were a bus cleaner and a passenger, while 15, including two soldiers, were injured. Two military personnel were sent to Bhopal for treatment.

Two persons were killed and 15 injured in a collision between a military truck and two other vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway-46 near Pilukhedi under the Kurawar police station area, an official said.

Prima facie, the accident occurred after one of the tyres of the military truck burst, causing it to collide with a private bus and an SUV, Kurawar Police Station in-charge Mehtab Singh Thakur said.

Om Kori (23), the cleaner of the bus, and passenger Hariom Shivhare (26) died on the spot, while 15 persons, including two military personnel, sustained injuries.

The injured military personnel were referred to Bhopal for treatment, he said.

