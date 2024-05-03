Left Menu

MeitY's unveils indigenous innovations in transportation with ITS booklet launch, thermal camera transfer

According to a press release, this initiative, under the Innovation, Science, and Technology theme of Vikshit Bharat @2047, marks a milestone in the nation's journey towards self-reliance and innovation.

ANI | Updated: 03-05-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 09:56 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced the launch of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Technology/Product Booklet along with the Transfer of Technology (ToT) of indigenous Thermal Camera to the industry. According to a press release, this initiative, under the Innovation, Science, and Technology theme of Vikshit Bharat @2047, marks a milestone in the nation's journey towards self-reliance and innovation.

The Thermal Camera, a product of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Thiruvananthapuram under the InTranSE Program of MeitY, was transferred to M/s Aditya Infotech (CP Plus), an Indian industry leader. This transfer signifies a significant stride in indigenous technology development and transfer, crucial for sectors like Smart cities, Industries, Defence, and Health, read the press release.

Equipped with an inbuilt Data Processing Unit (DPU) for AI-based analytics, the camera has undergone extensive field implementation, testing, and validation, particularly for Road traffic applications. Furthermore, the Ministry unveiled the ITS Technology/Product Booklet, a compilation of technologies, products, and solutions developed under the InTRanSE program of MeitY's R&D group.

These include innovations in Traffic control, Public Transit, Road Safety, and Sensors for traffic applications, aimed at enhancing the efficiency and safety of transportation systems across the country, read the press release. The exchange of technology transfer documents took place in the presence of key dignitaries including S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY; Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY; Prof H P Khincha; Smt Sunita Verma, GC R&D in E&IT, MeitY, along with senior officials in the Government, CEO, and CTO of Industries.

This initiative aligns with the government's vision of fostering a culture of innovation and self-sufficiency in technology, paving the way for a technologically advanced and empowered India. (ANI)

