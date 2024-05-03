Left Menu

Direct Flights from Delhi to Tel Aviv to Resume on May 16 with Air India

Air India will resume flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv on May 16 after a temporary suspension due to tensions in the Middle East. The flights were previously suspended from April 19 to April 30, and then extended to May 15.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 23:42 IST
Direct Flights from Delhi to Tel Aviv to Resume on May 16 with Air India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air India on Friday said it will resume flight services between Delhi and Tel Aviv on May 16.

The airline has temporarily suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv amid tensions in the Middle East.

In a post on X, Air India said it will resume ''services between Delhi and Tel Aviv with five weekly flights from 16 May, 2024''.

On April 19, the airline said Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended till April 30. The suspension was later extended till May 15.

After nearly five months, the Tata group-owned carrier had recommenced services to the Israeli city on March 3.

Tensions remain high in the Middle East due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024