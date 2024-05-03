Direct Flights from Delhi to Tel Aviv to Resume on May 16 with Air India

Air India on Friday said it will resume flight services between Delhi and Tel Aviv on May 16.

The airline has temporarily suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv amid tensions in the Middle East.

In a post on X, Air India said it will resume ''services between Delhi and Tel Aviv with five weekly flights from 16 May, 2024''.

On April 19, the airline said Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended till April 30. The suspension was later extended till May 15.

After nearly five months, the Tata group-owned carrier had recommenced services to the Israeli city on March 3.

Tensions remain high in the Middle East due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

