Tragic Incident on Samruddhi Expressway: One Woman Killed, Two Injured in Bus Crash

A woman was killed and two others were injured when a private bus rammed into the state transport bus they were travelling in on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the Chikhali-Mehkar road on Saturday morning, an official said.

The private bus was heading towards Mehkar from Surat (Gujarat) when it rammed into a state transport bus from behind, he said.

A woman travelling in the state transport bus sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, and two other passengers in the bus were injured, the official said. The police have arrested the driver of the luxury bus under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

In another accident, one person was injured when a car hit a stationary truck near Shindkhed toll plaza on the expressway on Sunday morning, another official said. The car driver sustained minor injuries and was shifted to Jalna for treatment, he said.

