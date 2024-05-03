Tipra Motha questions administration after Tripura aspirant dies in road accident in Assam

Following the death of a Tripura aspirant in Assam while he was on his way to appear for a recruitment exam, Tipra Motha has said that the state must try to ensure that most examinations should be held within Tripura. In a post on X, the founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Thursday asked the concerned department if they would pay the victim's family and provide medical assistance to the injured.

"As a state, we must try to ensure that most examinations should be held within Tripura. The cost of expenditure on our job seekers because of travelling out of our state is high. Will the concerned department pay the victim's family and provide medical assistance to the injured?" he said. Notably, a youth from Tripura, who was on his way to appear for the Tripura State Cooperative Bank (TSCB) recruitment examination in Assam, was killed in a road accident while seven others were critically injured. According to officials, the bus they were travelling in lost control and overturned in the mountainous region of Dima Hasao district of North Cachar Hills in Assam on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Deepraj Debbarma of the Dhalai district in Tripura. All passengers who were injured in the accident were rushed to a local hospital, police officers said. A few of them are under treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The Tripura State Cooperative Bank had announced examination centres at Silchar, Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Tezpur of Assam apart from Agartala itself for recruiting candidates in 156 posts of different categories. Nearly 19,000 candidates from Tripura had applied for the posts. (ANI)

