Left Menu

IGI Airport: Korean National Arrested with Undeclared US Dollars Exceeding 3 Lakhs

At Delhi airport, CISF personnel apprehended a Korean national carrying $3,39,000 (Rs 2.80 crore) without authorization. The passenger was detained during security checks and the currency was handed over to customs as he lacked valid documents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 13:40 IST
IGI Airport: Korean National Arrested with Undeclared US Dollars Exceeding 3 Lakhs
  • Country:
  • India

A Korean national was on Sunday apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying more than 3 lakh US dollars worth about Rs 2.80 crore in an unauthorised manner, a senior officer of the force said.

The passenger was bound for Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight and he was intercepted during security checks at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 1 am, the officer added.

A total of USD 3,39,000, worth about Rs 2.80 crore as per current exchange rates, was found in the baggage of the Korean national, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

The CISF handed over the passenger and the currency to the customs department as he could not furnish any valid reason or document for carrying such a huge amount of currency, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024