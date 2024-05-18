ADGP Jammu Zone reviews security preparedness for upcoming 5th phase of LS polls in Rajouri

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, on Saturday visited Rajouri and Poonch districts, where he held review meetings with officers of the police, Army and CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) to take stock of the preparedness of the upcoming fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 25 in the Anantnag-Rajouri. He also reviewed an area familiarisation exercise. The ADGP Jammu was accompanied by DIG Rajouri Poonch Range and SSP Poonch. He undertook an area familiarisation exercise from Bhimber Gali to Rajouri via Manjakote.

This exercise was aimed at gaining a deeper understanding of the terrain and strategic points, ensuring enhanced security measures in the region, according to an official release. Jain held a significant security meeting at the DPL Conference Hall in Rajouri. The meeting focused on the security arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the elections. The ADGP sought input from the officers on various projects planned to ensure safe and secure elections.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the need for area dominance by the police and security forces during the election. He impressed upon the participants to implement a foolproof plan for the security of candidates and polling booths. He said that the security arrangements for polling booths should be put in place efficiently, keeping in view the sensitiveness of the areas.

The ADGP stressed the importance of ensuring peaceful and violence-free elections. Stress was also laid on the coordination and synergy of all forces on the ground to ensure free and fair elections. The meeting was attended by DIG RP Range, DIG CRPF, SSP Rajouri, Addl SP Rajouri, all SDPOs, and DySP Operations, including nodal officers of CAPFs and the Army.

The ADGP also paid heartfelt tributes to Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Martyrs Memorial at District Police Lines (DPL) Rajouri. The solemn ceremony honoured the sacrifices of brave officers who laid down their lives in the line of duty. (ANI)

