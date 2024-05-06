The 3rd ICPAC Mediterranean Finance Summit 2024: A Premium Gathering of Finance Leaders in Limassol, Cyprus!

The financial industry is continuously evolving, and staying ahead requires quick adaptation to emerging trends and technologies. The 3rd ICPAC Mediterranean Finance Summit, taking place on 23-24 May 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus, offers an opportunity to learn and discuss the most impactful strategies and technologies that leading organisations are employing to advance and transform the role of finance.

The ICPAC Mediterranean Finance Summit, co-organised by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC) and QUBE Events, is gearing up for its third edition set to be the premier gathering for industry leaders, CFOs, and finance executives from across the Mediterranean region. The Summit will serve as the epicenter for exploring cutting-edge financial innovation.

“QUBE Events is honoured to extend a warm welcome to finance leaders from across the Mediterranean region to the 3rd ICPAC Mediterranean Finance Summit 2024. This prestigious summit is a platform for action, collaboration, and forging the future of finance. Join us for an inspiring two days of meaningful connections and insightful networking that drive innovation.” - as stated by Lilly Pavlou, Executive Director of QUBE Events

The esteemed Speakers line-up

Nicos Chimarides, President of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC)

Kyriakos Iordanou, General Manager at the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC)

Stavros Kattamis, Chairman of the CFO Committee of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC)

Adonis Sotiriou, Group Chief Financial Officer at Lanitis E.C. Holdings Ltd

Andreas Theocharides, Commercial Director at PepsiCo (Greece)

Angelina Markari, Finance Director at Sodexo Cyprus Limited

Angelos Charisteas, Vice Governor at Region of Central Macedonia, ex-National Professional Footballer

Anthoulis Papachristoforou, ,Group Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Managing Director at Logicom Public Ltd

Antonis Diolas, Head of Audit and Assurance – Policy & Insights at ACCA

Alexander Kostopoulos, Founder & President of the Greek Association of CFOs (seodi.gr)

Aristodemos Yiannakas, President of the Cyprus Institute of Internal Auditors

Caitriona Allis, Head of Europe at ACCA

Charis Charilaou, CEO at TFI Markets

Christoforos Christoforou, Senior Director - Operations and Strategy at Iron Mountain Central and Southern Europe

Constantinos Mourouzides, CFO at IKEA UK&IE

Constantinos Tziamalis, Deputy CEO at Asbis Group

Costas Vichas, 2020 European Citizen Award Winner

Eleni Aristodemou, CFO at Superhome Center (DIY) Limited

Eliza Livadiotou, Executive Director Finance & Legacy at Bank of Cyprus

George Roussos, CFO at Dixons Southeast Europe – Kotsovolos

George Shiammoudis, Director, PwC Advisory, Senior Member of the ESG Platform at PwC Cyprus

Haris Topharides, Group Finance Director at Medochemie Ltd

Ioannis Arampatzis, Commercial Finance Growth Manager GMCI (Greece, Malta, Cyprus, Israel) at BAT

Maria Cauchi Delia, Chief Executive Officer at the Malta Institute of Accountants

Marios Charalambides, Partner, Board Member, Head of Financial Services at RSM Cyprus Ltd

Nicolas Panayi, Group Treasurer at OSM Thome

Nicolas Tzirkas, Deputy CEO at Island Oil

Peter McKenzie, General Manager at Anticipa Real Estate

Ronald Mizzi, Chief Financial Officer at APS Bank plc and a

Council Member of the Malta Institute of Accountants

Savvas Pashias, Chief Financial Officer at Flyfish

Stathis Flangofas, Independent

Stephanos Papadopoulos, Founder & CEO at Spatzia.eu

Yiannis Ioannides, Director, Cyber and Strategic Risk at Deloitte

Valia Babis, Advisor to the Governor at Bank of Greece

Agenda Highlights:

The Human CFO: How EI will Trump AI in a Digital World

Navigating the Evolving Role of Financial Leadership

Sustainability and the Role of the Accountancy Profession

Navigating through Currency and Interest Rate Volatility in a Complex Global Environment

Digital Transformation and Leveraging AI/ML in Finance

Digital Transformation in Finance and Accounting

Sustainable Finance: Green Investing and ESG

Cybersecurity and Financial Data: Protecting Your Organisation in the Digital Age

EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD): The Next Era in Sustainability Reporting: from Compliance to Long-Term Value Creation

Talent Management and Succession Planning Cross Collaboration: Breaking Silos in the Finance Function

The Role of Financial Institutions in the Green Transition and its Impact on Our Clients

Inspirational Sessions

Building Resilience and Mastering Adaptability

Driving Growth through Strategic Financial Leadership

Beyond Numbers: The Role of Emotional Intelligence in Financial Leadership

Digital Euro: The Proposed Legal Framework & Implications for the Banking Sector

Advancing Diversity and Inclusion in Finance

The Future of Work in Finance: Remote Work, Flexibility, and Work-Life Balance

Talent Management and Succession Planning

To register and access the full agenda: https://bit.ly/44rUtGT

*ICPAC members qualify for a 15% discount - enquire for a discount code: info@qubevents.com

*ACCA members and the Institute of Internal Auditors IIA members qualify for a 10% discount - enquire for a discount code: info@qubevents.com

