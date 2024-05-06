Volvo Cars April sales rise 27% year-on-year

Volvo Cars' sales rose 27% in April from a year earlier to 65,838 cars, boosted by demand for electric vehicles, the Sweden-based group said on Monday.

Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said in a statement sales of fully electric cars were up 94% and accounted for 26% of all sales globally in the month. Sales in Europe jumped 65% compared to the same period last year, reaching 34,238 cars, with the company's fully electric small SUV, EX30, driving sales, the company added.

