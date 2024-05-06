Left Menu

Cash Recovery Haul: Over Rs 1.5 Crore Seized in Delhi's Chandi Chowk Police Operation

They were intercepted by the team and could not give a satisfactory answer about the source of the huge amount of cash, an official said. Police teams are also on the spot, the official added.It is suspected that they were carriers for the cash, the official further said.Polling for Delhis seven seats will be held on May 25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 20:43 IST
A static surveillance team in Delhi's Chandni Chowk parliamentary seat seized Rs 1.5 crore in cash from two scrap dealers, officials said on Monday.

Static surveillance teams are deployed by returning officers of the respective parliamentary constituencies.

''The two scrap dealers were moving suspiciously with a bag in the Ballimaran area. They were intercepted by the team and could not give a satisfactory answer about the source of the huge amount of cash,'' an official said. ''Subsequently, the team informed the Income Tax department about the money. Police teams are also on the spot,'' the official added.

It is suspected that they were carriers for the cash, the official further said.

Polling for Delhi's seven seats will be held on May 25.

