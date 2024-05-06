Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Two Lives Lost as Tree Collapses on Motorbike Amidst Storm

Two men died after a tree fell on their two-wheeler during a storm here on Monday, officials said. The incident happened on Mori motor road Prakash at around 3.30 pm, killing Nautiyal (54) and Mohammad Shahid (50) on the spot, a district disaster management officer here said. Some people crossing through the area at the time of the accident had a narrow escape, the official said.

