First in India, Carrier Midea India launches Cooling Solutions ProShop in Gurugram

ATK Delhi-NCR [India], May 7: Carrier Midea India Pvt Ltd, a key player in the air-conditioning solutions sector, has achieved a major milestone with the opening of India's first Midea Cooling Solutions ProShop in Gurugram. This innovative experiential concept is designed to transform the customer buying experience for air-conditioning products.

The Midea ProShop is a unique destination where visitors can explore a wide range of innovative air-conditioning solutions, featuring an extensive range of Midea HVAC solutions, covering both residential and commercial applications. This includes a variety of split air conditioners, alongside ducted units, cassette units, and tower units, as well as a complete range of VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) systems to meet the air-conditioning needs of residential, small businesses - offices and large commercial building, project applications. The grand opening event took place on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, with Mr. Sanjay Mahajan, Chairman and Managing Director of Carrier Midea India Pvt Ltd, officiating the launch. The opening of this ProShop underscores Carrier Midea India's commitment to expanding the presence of Midea HVAC solutions in the Indian market and enhancing customer satisfaction through direct engagement and personalized service. The choice of Gurugram as the location for the first Midea ProShop reflects the city's rapid economic growth and increasing demand for premium air-conditioning products.

"As a first, we are thrilled to launch Midea Cooling Solutions ProShop, bringing Midea's advanced air-conditioning technology together in one place to create a unique comfort solution experience for today's discerning customers seeking high-technology and quality," said Sanjay Mahajan, Chairman & Managing Director of Carrier Midea India Pvt Ltd. "This initiative is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences, offering expert advice, seamless installations, and comprehensive after-sales support." Through innovative product displays and customer-focused services at Midea ProShops, Carrier Midea India aims to set a new benchmark in the HVAC industry, creating a strong brand presence and high recall among customers.

Carrier Midea India Pvt. Ltd. is a joint venture established between Carrier and Midea Group Co. Ltd. Carrier Midea India has exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Carrier residential air conditioners and residential and light commercial range of Midea air conditioners in India. The company has its manufacturing facility in SUPA, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, and a pan-India presence. Carrier, a Fortune 500 company, renowned for its invention of modern air conditioning by Willis Carrier in 1902, is a leading provider of heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning solutions. The company has a global presence in over 160 countries, with more than 53,000 employees serving customers, 14000+ active patents.

On the other hand, Midea Group, also a Fortune 500 company, is a high-technology holding that specializes in HVAC, home appliances, robotics and automation, smart home and IoT, as well as smart logistics and components. The company globally has 35 production centers and over 166,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD 51.39 billion in 2022. Its 28 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 62,000 authorized patents to-date. Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global high-technology company ranked #278 on the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list, and one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturing companies which businesses go beyond smart home appliances. In early 2021 the company streamlined its core units into five high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation and Digital Innovation. All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology

The Midea brand believes in providing surprisingly friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers - enabling them to "make yourself at home". Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier, a Fortune 500 company, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come.

