Police officer arrested for exhibiting nudity in Kerala

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly exhibiting nudity in front of a female student of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) here.

The accused officer was arrested based on the woman's complaint and later released on bail, an officer of Kalamassery police station said on Tuesday.

An FIR under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and section 119(a) (performing, in public places, any sexual gestures or acts degrading the dignity of women) of the Kerala Police Act has been registered against the accused.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to the woman's complaint, the man exposed himself, making her uncomfortable.

The accused officer has reportedly denied the allegation against him.

Police said that they are investigating the matter.

