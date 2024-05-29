Left Menu

Bijapur Showdown: Two Naxalites Killed in Intense Gunfight

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district during an anti-Naxal operation. The bodies and weapons were recovered after the gunfight in the forest near Madded police station. This incident adds to the 118 Naxalites killed this year in the state.

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 29-05-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 11:52 IST
Bijapur Showdown: Two Naxalites Killed in Intense Gunfight
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said.

The gunfight took place in a forest under Madded police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.

After guns fell silent, bodies of two Naxalites along with weapons were recovered from the spot, he said.

The operation was still underway and further details were awaited, he said.

With this incident, 118 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state.

On May 23, seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest on Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border.

On May 10, 12 naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district.

Ten Naxalites, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts on April 30.

Before that, 29 Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the state's Kanker district on April 16, according to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024