Left Menu

Investors wary of US cannabis ETFs despite recent rally

However, the gains are yet to translate into asset growth for many of the funds - suggesting ETF investors are wary about placing new, sizeable bets on the sector. Of the nine cannabis-focused ETFs in the U.S. market, only two - the AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF - seen any inflows since the Justice Department's announcement, according to data from LSEG Group.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:50 IST
Investors wary of US cannabis ETFs despite recent rally

New proposed federal rules governing marijuana has so far failed to spark fresh buying interest in exchange traded funds (ETFs) tracking the shares of North American cannabis companies, despite strong performance this year.

Marijuana ETFs and cannabis stocks shot higher last week after the U.S. Justice Department said it plans to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. Big gainers included the Roundhill Cannabis ETF, AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF, which are all sitting on year-to-date gains of 29.6% to 36.6%, putting them among the top ETF performers of 2024. However, the gains are yet to translate into asset growth for many of the funds - suggesting ETF investors are wary about placing new, sizeable bets on the sector.

Of the nine cannabis-focused ETFs in the U.S. market, only two - the AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF - seen any inflows since the Justice Department's announcement, according to data from LSEG Group. "The runups we've seen have been driven by cannabis-focused investors who have been waiting for this news but who already have money in a handful of their favorite stocks," said Steve Sosnick, market strategist at Interactive Brokers.

Some analysts believe the wariness of ETF investors to dive into cannabis funds could mean a shakeout is looming for the segment. Already this year, GlobalX Funds has shuttered its $29 million GlobalX Cannabis ETF. GlobalX has declined comment on the closures, but analysts noted that those ETFs that were axed had been slow to accumulate significant assets. "This is a relatively crowded niche offering," said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at Vetta Fi. "If demand fails to materialize in 2024, we could see additional closures."

But analysts also said the funds could start drawing money if the Justice Department proposal to reclassify cannabis tempts a new wave of investors to focus on the industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024