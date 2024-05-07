Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of additional shares in Sikkim Urja Limited by Greenko Energies Private Limited

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of additional shares in Sikkim Urja Limited (formerly Teesta Urja Limited) by Greenko Energies Private Limited, according to a release by the commission.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:19 IST
CCI approves acquisition of additional shares in Sikkim Urja Limited by Greenko Energies Private Limited
Competition Commission of India logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of additional shares in Sikkim Urja Limited (formerly Teesta Urja Limited) by Greenko Energies Private Limited, according to a release by the commission. Greenko Energies is a limited liability company incorporated in India. It is an (indirectly) wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenko Mauritius. Greenko Mauritius is wholly owned by Greenko Energy Holdings, a company incorporated in Mauritius, which is the holding company of the Greenko group of companies.

Greenko Energy Holdings is an investment holding company, having its investments in a portfolio of companies engaged in the power generation sector in India. Sikkim Urja is a special purpose vehicle incorporated for the purpose of the implementation of the 1200 Mega Watt (MW) (6 Units of 200 MW each) hydropower project in North Sikkim, India.

The approval from CCI provides the opportunity for Greenko Energies to enhance its stake in Sikkim Urja, thereby potentially strengthening its presence and influence in the renewable energy sector in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024