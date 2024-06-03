South Africa's Political Future in Flux: Coalition Talks Begin Amid Uncertainty
South Africa's recent election resulted in the African National Congress (ANC) losing its majority for the first time in 30 years. With no clear majority, party leaders are now navigating coalition talks. President Cyril Ramaphosa faces internal and external pressures amid discussions with opposition parties to form a stable government.
South Africa's recent election has left its political landscape in a state of uncertainty as the African National Congress (ANC) failed to secure a 30-year strong majority. The ANC remains the largest party, but coalition talks are now essential to form a functioning government.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, once a protege of Nelson Mandela, is navigating pressures within his own party and among voters. His challenge is to form a coalition that balances various factions within the ANC. The most feasible partner appears to be the Democratic Alliance (DA), despite years of policy disagreements. Discussions are also open with smaller opposition parties, potentially bringing them into a broader coalition.
Other key figures in this political scenario include John Steenhuisen from the DA, former President Jacob Zuma leading the MK party, and Julius Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Each leader brings unique challenges and potential alliances, making coalition talks complex as South Africa ventures into uncharted political territory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cong indulges in dynastic politics, considers Lok Sabha seats as ancestral properties: PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi contesting from Rae Bareli.
TMC, Left and Congress not in favour of development, but indulge in corruption, appeasement politics: PM Modi at Bengal rally.
TMC means violence, corruption, appeasement and dynasty politics: PM Modi at Medinipur rally in Bengal.
TMC's appeasement politics has disturbed demography of West Bengal: PM Modi at Medinipur rally.
Development is main issue, PM not doing 'Hindu-Muslim' politics but telling truth about oppn parties: Dhami