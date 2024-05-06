Left Menu

Jaffna-Nagapattinam Ferry Service Set to Resume Operations

Resumption of passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam, India, and Kankesanthurai, Sri Lanka, on May 13. The service was halted due to rough weather after its launch in October 2023. India and Sri Lanka are also exploring other connectivity projects, such as electricity grid interconnection, pipeline, and economic corridor.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-05-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 11:55 IST
Jaffna-Nagapattinam Ferry Service Set to Resume Operations
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai (KKS) suburb of Jaffna district in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka is set to resume on May 13, the Indian High Commission said on Monday.

The service, which had been launched in October last year after nearly 40 years, was halted a few days later owing to rough weather.

"Strengthening maritime connectivity between India and Sri Lanka was a vital component of the vision document for economic partnership jointly adopted during the visit of the president of Sri Lanka to India in July 2023. The resumption of the ferry service is an affirmation of the people-centric policies of the Government of India,'' the high commission said in a statement.

Among India's future connectivity plans with Sri Lanka are the electricity grid interconnection, two-way multipurpose pipeline, and setting up a land connectivity economic corridor, the statement added.

India has also extended a grant assistance of USD 63.65 million -- the entire project cost -- to Sri Lanka to rehabilitate the Kankesanthurai Port in the Northern Province.

"This is in keeping with India's strong commitment to Sri Lanka's economic recovery, and its march towards progress and prosperity, along with and in close collaboration with India,'' the statement said.

Situated in the northern region of Sri Lanka, the Kankesanthurai Port or the KKS Port, with an area of approximately 16 acres, is located at a distance of 104 kilometres (56 nautical miles) from Karaikal Port in Pondicherry.

The direct passenger ship service connecting Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu to Kankesanthurai port near Jaffna covers a distance of 111 kilometres (60 nautical miles) in approximately three and a half hours.

The ferry service will be operated by a private operator, IndSri Ferry Services, selected by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) in consultation with the Government of Sri Lanka (GOSL).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024