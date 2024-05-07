Left Menu

Surrender of Maoist Before Odisha Police Demonstrates Success of Anti-Maoist Operations

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 19:47 IST
A member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the Odisha Police on Tuesday, an officer said.

Samaya Madkam, who was the commander of a team of the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the Maoist group. surrendered before Berhampur Southern Range IG J N Pankaj and Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra at Phulbani.

He is a native of Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, the Odisha police said in a press statement.

Madkam joined the Maoist organisation in October 2005 and is involved in a series of offences and violence in the state.

At least 17 cases have been registered against him in Kandhamal, Boudh and Nuapada districts. He is likely to have been involved in several cases in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, the police said.

"I left home at the age of 10. Later, I joined the Maoists. Due to harassment and exploitation by seniors, I left the organisation so that I could spend the rest of my life with my family members," Madkam told reporters at Phulbani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

