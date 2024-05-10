Left Menu

Global debt crisis impacting nearly 95 countries: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

The Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing tensions in the Middle East pose a significant challenge for global stability and economics, said G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant while speaking at an event in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 20:15 IST
Global debt crisis impacting nearly 95 countries: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant
Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa speaking at SILF event (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing tensions in the Middle East pose a significant challenge for global stability and economics, said G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant while speaking at an event in Delhi. Kant added, "In the face of a global debt crisis impacting nearly 95 countries, urgent action is needed to pursue inclusive and sustainable growth strategies. As we navigate these challenges, our focus remains on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030."

The G20 Sherpa was speaking at an event called 'Celebrating and Calibrating G20 - The Sherpa Speaks', it was organised by Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) to honour the remarkable achievements of the G20 Sherpa Kant for his significant contributions in spearheading the success of the G20. He was also presented with the Award for Outstanding Achiever- India 2023. India's Attorney General R Venkataramani also participated in the event and commended India's pivotal role in shaping the global Silk Route and its central position in the emergence of the G20 as a platform for diverse ideologies and legal fraternities. He also stressed the importance of seizing opportunities to contribute to shaping a more equitable global order.

"G20 signifies a departure from the hegemony of western powers, offering a platform for diverse ideologies and legal fraternities to shape the future. It is imperative for the legal fraternity to seize the opportunities and contribute to shaping a more equitable global order" he said. He further added "Considering recent global history, G20 stands as a testament to history-making. Its significance transcends mere meetings of foreign finance ministers; it harkens back to pivotal moments such as the Bretton Woods conference of 1945, which saw the emergence of institutions like the IMF and World Bank"

It was also highlighted during the event that the success of G20 India stands as a testament to the nation's capacity for international cooperation and its determination to address pressing global issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024