AP Police Seize Rs 7 Crore in Cash during Vehicle Mishap

Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday seized Rs 7 crore cash from a light commercial vehicle after it met with an accident near a toll plaza in East Godavari district.Kovvuru sub-divisional police officer K Ch Rama Rao said the cash hidden under sacks of chemical lime was unearthed near Veeravalli toll plaza in Nallajerla mandal after a truck hit the light commercial vehicle LCV from behind, causing it to turn turtle.

PTI | Amaravathi | Updated: 11-05-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 14:16 IST
Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday seized Rs 7 crore cash from a light commercial vehicle after it met with an accident near a toll plaza in East Godavari district.

Kovvuru sub-divisional police officer K Ch Rama Rao said the cash hidden under sacks of chemical lime was unearthed near Veeravalli toll plaza in Nallajerla mandal after a truck hit the light commercial vehicle (LCV) from behind, causing it to turn turtle. The boxes containing cash were found after the LCV overturned in the mishap.

''The cash-laden vehicle started from Nacharam in Hyderabad and was headed to Mandapeta. The cash boxes were sandwiched between sacks of chemical lime. There were seven boxes and each box contained Rs one crore,'' Rao told PTI.

The driver of the vehicle K Veerabhadra Rao suffered a broken leg and an injury to his eye, prompting the police to shift him to a hospital for treatment before they could go ahead and carry out the arrest.

Police booked a case over the accident under IPC Section 338 and handed over the cash to the Income Tax Department.

Meanwhile, police are probing the origin of the cash and the people behind its transit. Elections to the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously with the Assembly polls on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

