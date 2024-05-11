Death toll in Afghanistan floods rises to 151, says Taliban interior ministry
The official death toll from devastating flash floods in northern Afghanistan has risen to 151 people, the Taliban's interior ministry said on Saturday.
At least 135 people have been injured in the flooding, induced by heavy rain on Friday, ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee told Reuters.
