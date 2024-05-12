Russian apartment block partially collapses in Belgorod, news agencies say
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-05-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 14:22 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A section of a multi-storey apartment block partially collapsed in the Russian city of Belgorod, the RIA Novosti and TASS news agencies reported on Sunday, citing unnamed emergencies services.
According to the TASS news agency, two people were injured.
The agencies did not say what caused the collapse.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia puts Ukraine's Zelenskiy on wanted list, TASS reports
Armenia's PM says Armenian security doctrine should be amended - TASS
Putin to visit another city in China in addition to Beijing - Tass
Russian suspected cybercrime kingpin pleads guilty in US, TASS reports
Indian Consulate in New York to Offer Year-Round Emergency Services