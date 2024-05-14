Tragic Accident Claims Six Lives in Hapur Truck-Car Collision

Six people have died and one was grievously injured when their car collided with a truck here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Monday night near Brajghat toll plaza, when the driver const control over the car and it hit the truck, they said.

The injured person has been referred to a hospital in Meerut.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the accident took place at around 12.30 am.

Those killed have been identified as Rohit Saini (33), Anoop Singh (38), Sandeep (35), Nikki Jain (33) and Vipin Soni (35), all residents of Ghaziabad, and Raju Jain (36), a resident of Meerut, police said.

