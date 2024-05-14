Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Six Lives in Hapur Truck-Car Collision

Six people died and one was injured when their car collided with a truck in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred near Brajghat toll plaza late Monday night when the car driver lost control. The injured person is in a Meerut hospital. The deceased were identified as residents of Ghaziabad and Meerut.

PTI | Hapur | Updated: 14-05-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 14:54 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Six Lives in Hapur Truck-Car Collision
  • Country:
  • India

Six people have died and one was grievously injured when their car collided with a truck here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Monday night near Brajghat toll plaza, when the driver const control over the car and it hit the truck, they said.

The injured person has been referred to a hospital in Meerut.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the accident took place at around 12.30 am.

Those killed have been identified as Rohit Saini (33), Anoop Singh (38), Sandeep (35), Nikki Jain (33) and Vipin Soni (35), all residents of Ghaziabad, and Raju Jain (36), a resident of Meerut, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024