Biden administration expects China to 'take note' of new tariffs, USTR says

The top U.S. trade official said the Biden administration expects China to "take note" of the new U.S. tariffs on electric vehicles, semiconductors and medical products announced on Tuesday, but did not give any details.

Asked about possible retaliation from Beijing following the U.S.'s long expected trade action, U.S. Trade Representative Katharine Tai told CNBC: "We are expecting China to take note of what we were doing. It should not be a surprise to them."

