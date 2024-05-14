Russian Nationals Detained by Tax Authorities for Transporting Undisclosed Cash Exceeding Legal Limit

A Russian couple was detained by Income Tax officials here on Tuesday after they were found to have about Rs 20 lakh cash in a bag, airport officials said.

On their arrival here from Delhi by a domestic flight, authorities found Indian currency amounting to a high value in their bag. As they did not have valid papers to account for the cash, the Russian nationals, who arrived here along with their baby, were detained by tax sleuths for questioning, the officials added.

