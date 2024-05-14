Left Menu

Russian Nationals Detained by Tax Authorities for Transporting Undisclosed Cash Exceeding Legal Limit

Russian couple detained in Chennai for carrying Rs 20 lakh cash without valid documentation. The couple, traveling with their baby, arrived from Delhi and was detained during a routine baggage check at the airport. The incident is under investigation by Income Tax officials.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Russian couple was detained by Income Tax officials here on Tuesday after they were found to have about Rs 20 lakh cash in a bag, airport officials said.

On their arrival here from Delhi by a domestic flight, authorities found Indian currency amounting to a high value in their bag. As they did not have valid papers to account for the cash, the Russian nationals, who arrived here along with their baby, were detained by tax sleuths for questioning, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

