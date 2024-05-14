Stellantis Pro One Dominates Global Commercial Vehicle Market in Q1 2024

Stellantis Pro One has once again demonstrated its robust presence in the commercial vehicle sector by delivering stellar performance for the second consecutive quarter. In the first quarter of 2024, the division contributed to one-third of Stellantis’ net revenues, reinforcing its position as a market leader in the Middle East and Africa region and setting a trajectory toward global dominance in the commercial vehicle sector by 2027, aligned with the objectives of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

During this period, Stellantis Pro One captured a 26% market share in the Middle East and Africa, consistently holding the No. 1 spot in the EU30 and South America regions. Notably, the brand led the EU30 battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment with a 33% market share, with the Peugeot brand being the frontrunner across the region.

Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President of Commercial Vehicles Business at Stellantis, commented on the success, stating, “The Q1 2024 sales performance in commercial vehicles confirms and validates our Stellantis Pro One strategy. The enthusiastic reception of our entirely new van lineup, coupled with innovative connected services and hydrogen fuel cell propulsion van offers, firmly positions Stellantis as the top choice for professionals.”

Regional Performance Highlights:

Europe: Stellantis maintained a dominant position in the commercial vehicle market, boasting a 30% market share (ICE + BEV). The company also continued its leadership in BEV sales with a 33% market share, led by the Peugeot brand. It remained the market leader in major countries such as France, Spain, Italy, and Germany, and saw significant growth in BEV leadership in Poland, Belgium, and Portugal. Plans are in place to expand in-house production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, further strengthening its market leadership.

Middle East & Africa: For the second quarter in a row, Stellantis Pro One secured the top position, led by significant gains in Algeria with the FIAT Professional brand. The region saw a volume growth of over 60%, fueled by strong performances in Algeria, Turkey, and the GCC countries.

North America: The Ram brand maintained its No. 3 position, with the introduction of the 2025 Ram 1500 featuring a more powerful, fuel-efficient Hurricane Twin Turbo engine. Additionally, the new Ram Professional division was announced, focusing on commercial vehicle solutions.

South America: Stellantis led the LCV market with a 31.5% market share. It was also the leader in van and pickup sales, with the FIAT Professional brand being particularly strong.

India & Asia Pacific: Peugeot’s light commercial vehicles saw a 50% increase in retail sales compared to Q1 2023. FIAT Professional also noted an 8% increase in sales year-over-year, with a strong performance in Australia, where Ram remains the top brand in the 1-ton-plus pickup segment.

Stellantis Pro One’s impressive performance across various global markets underscores its ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the commercial vehicle industry, setting a strong foundation for future growth and sustainability.