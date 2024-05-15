Russia says attacks on Belgorod show 'criminality' of Ukraine and the West
Updated: 15-05-2024 14:59 IST
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that continued attacks by Ukraine on civilians in Russia's Belgorod region were a demonstration of the "criminality" of Kyiv and the Western powers which back it.
All those responsible for the attacks will be punished, Zakharova said.
