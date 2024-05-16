Island Direct approved to receive SuperGold Card funding

Article: Transport Minister Simeon Brown has announced the approval of Waiheke Island ferry operator Island Direct for eligibility to receive SuperGold Card funding, marking a significant step towards fostering equitable competition in passenger ferry services between Auckland and Waiheke Island.

Commencing operations in November 2023, Island Direct has been providing an additional travel option for commuters between Auckland and Waiheke Island. However, unlike its competitors, Island Direct has not been receiving SuperGold Card funding, depriving cardholders of this travel choice, a situation Minister Brown aims to rectify.

Emphasizing the importance of a level playing field among passenger ferry operators, Minister Brown highlighted the need for healthy competition to enhance travel options for passengers.

Given that Island Direct and its competitors operate on a commercial basis, the next phase involves negotiating a commercial agreement to integrate the ferry operator into the SuperGold Card scheme.

Over the upcoming weeks, negotiations will unfold between Island Direct, Auckland Transport, and central government agencies to finalize the terms of the commercial agreement. Successful negotiations are anticipated to be concluded by early July 2024, enabling Island Direct to commence offering SuperGold Card concessions promptly thereafter.

Minister Brown's announcement underscores the government's commitment to ensuring fair competition in transportation services and expanding accessibility for SuperGold Cardholders. By facilitating Island Direct's inclusion in the SuperGold Card scheme, passengers can look forward to enjoying increased travel options and enhanced affordability when commuting between Auckland and Waiheke Island.