Left Menu

India again slashes windfall tax on petroleum crude

India started the windfall tax on crude oil producers and on exports of gasoline, diesel and the aviation fuel in July 2022, reportedly to regulate private refiners who wanted to sell fuel overseas instead of locally, to gain from firm refining margins.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 09:54 IST
India again slashes windfall tax on petroleum crude
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has reduced windfall tax on crude petroleum, according to a government notification. The special additional excise duty (SAED) on crude petroleum has been slashed from Rs 8,400 per tonne to Rs 5,700 per tonne with immediate effect.

The tax, which is revised every fortnight, remains unchanged at zero for diesel and aviation turbine fuel. The government on May 1 cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 8,400 rupees a ton from Rs 9,600 rupees.

The government had on April 16 raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 9,600 per cent tonne from Rs 6,800. A tax levied on an unforeseen or unexpectedly large profit is called a windfall tax.

India started the windfall tax on crude oil producers and on exports of gasoline, diesel and the aviation fuel in July 2022, reportedly to regulate private refiners who wanted to sell fuel overseas instead of locally, to gain from firm refining margins. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024