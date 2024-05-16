World Bank and Tajikistan Host International Human Capital Forum 2024

The World Bank, alongside the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan and in collaboration with key ministries and development partners, convened the International Human Capital Forum 2024 in Dushanbe on May 14-15. The forum, themed "Investing in People for Economic Growth," emphasized the Government of Tajikistan's commitment to prioritizing people, especially women, children, and adolescents in remote communities, at the forefront of development endeavors, ensuring equitable access to opportunities and resources for all individuals to fulfill their potential.

The event served as a platform for experts from across Central Asia to share experiences from targeted investments and innovations aimed at improving human capital outcomes. Human capital, encompassing knowledge, skills, and health, is recognized as a cornerstone for individuals to realize their potential as productive contributors to society. The World Bank's Human Capital Project, initiated in 2017, provides a framework for leaders to prioritize transformative investments in people by assessing the impact of health and education on future workforce productivity.

Tatiana Proskuryakova, World Bank Country Director for Central Asia, highlighted the significance of human capital as the bedrock of national strength and emphasized the pivotal role of investing in people in eradicating poverty and fostering shared prosperity on a sustainable planet. The forum urged stakeholders to intensify transformative investments and innovation to elevate human capital outcomes in Central Asia, paving the way for a brighter future.

Faiziddin Qahhorzoda, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan, underscored the country's commitment to inclusive policies and transformative investments in human capital, considering it not only a moral obligation but also a strategic imperative for sustainable economic growth.

The forum facilitated a robust dialogue on human capital accumulation and policy development for equitable economic growth, culminating in a comprehensive vision for necessary policy actions to strengthen the human development agenda. Distinguished speakers from regional government bodies, national and international scholars, and World Bank representatives shared experiences and insights from various countries, including Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The World Bank experts also shared global experiences in health, education, skills development, and social protection.

In parallel with the forum, the Government of Tajikistan launched the Prioritized Action Plan, supported by the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children, and Adolescents (GFF). The plan focuses on health sector investments and reforms to ensure access to healthcare for women, children, and adolescents, particularly in underserved communities, aiming to strengthen human capital in Tajikistan.

The Human Capital Forum builds upon Tajikistan's commitment to the Year of Human Capital declared in 2023, ensuring continued focus on investing in people amidst other national priorities. By addressing key challenges and opportunities in human capital investment, the forum provided a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and sharing of best practices.