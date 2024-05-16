Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks hit more than two-year highs on Fed rate cut hopes

A gauge for emerging market stocks advanced to its highest level in over two years on Thursday amid upbeat global sentiment following a tame U.S. inflation report, while most currencies in emerging Europe traded in a tight range. Poland's zloty held steady at 4.26 per euro after rising for the last three sessions, while the Czech crown appreciated 0.2%, briefly touching a four-month high.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:21 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks hit more than two-year highs on Fed rate cut hopes

A gauge for emerging market stocks advanced to its highest level in over two years on Thursday amid upbeat global sentiment following a tame U.S. inflation report, while most currencies in emerging Europe traded in a tight range.

Poland's zloty held steady at 4.26 per euro after rising for the last three sessions, while the Czech crown appreciated 0.2%, briefly touching a four-month high. Hungary's forint fell 0.2% after rising for the last two days, while Romania's leu was last trading at 4.97 per euro.

Most bourses in Central Eastern Europe traded higher, with Hungary and Poland shares rising 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively. In South Africa, the rand edged 0.1% higher against the dollar, while stocks in Johannesburg advanced 0.3% with focus on national and provincial elections scheduled for the end of May.

Global sentiment remained upbeat as data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices increased less than expected in April, bolstering hopes that the Federal Reserve could kickstart its policy easing cycle as early as September. "Overall, the latest print soothes some worries fuelled by a series of hotter inflationary readings earlier this year," economists at National Bank of Kuwait said in a note.

"This is likely to leave the Fed adopting a still-cautious approach to policy at next month's policy meeting." Traders see an over 50% chance of the Fed cutting rates in September, as per the CME FedWatch Tool.

As of 0822 GMT, MSCI's index for emerging market equities rose 1%, touching its highest level since April 2022, while a gauge for currencies gained 0.4%, its highest since March 14. Chinese shares closed higher on Thursday, with property shares rising following a report that China is considering a plan for local governments nationwide to buy millions of unsold homes.

Equity markets in the Gulf also joined the global cheer, with Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index rising as much as 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Philippine central bank signalled it could cut interest rates as early as August buoyed by fresh inflation and growth numbers, after it kept its key policy rate steady for a fifth straight meeting.

HIGHLIGHTS: ** Xi lauds China-Russia ties as Putin arrives in Beijing

** Argentine economy chief praises fourth-straight month of fiscal surplus ** Slovak leader Fico stable after surgery but condition 'very serious'

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024