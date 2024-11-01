Left Menu

Prince William Champions Earthshot Innovations in South Africa

Prince William embarks on a four-day trip to South Africa, focusing on environmental causes through his Earthshot Prize. The visit includes attending the United for Wildlife Global Summit, meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, and an awards ceremony. The event will be hosted by Billy Porter and feature prominent African artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-11-2024 05:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 05:34 IST
Prince William is set to arrive in South Africa next week for a prominent four-day visit centered around environmental advocacy. His trip aligns with the annual awards ceremony of the Earthshot Prize—an initiative launched by William to drive innovation in combating climate and other ecological challenges.

Scheduled for Cape Town, the visit includes participation in several events, notably the United for Wildlife Global Summit and a high-profile meeting with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. His Royal Highness aims to underscore the climate solutions highlighted during his solo trip, as noted in a statement from Kensington Palace.

The Earthshot Prize ceremony, taking place on November 6, will feature mixed talents ranging from U.S. actor Billy Porter and South African TV icon Bonang Matheba as hosts, to performances by African music heavyweights Davido and Diamond Platnumz. Celebrities like Heidi Klum and Nina Dobrev will help announce the winners, emphasizing creativity and human ingenuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

