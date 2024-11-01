Left Menu

The Global Circuit of Semaglutide: From Bangladesh to the World

A report reveals the complex international distribution network of semaglutide-based medicines manufactured by lesser-known companies, including Bangladesh's Incepta Pharmaceuticals. Despite patent protections for Novo Nordisk, less developed nations exploit exemptions to create generic versions, raising significant public health and patent compliance concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 05:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 05:33 IST
The Global Circuit of Semaglutide: From Bangladesh to the World

In a startling revelation, New Zealand customs began intercepting semaglutide-based medicines labeled Fitaro and Orsema, crafted by Bangladesh's Incepta Pharmaceuticals. These injectable medications, seized numerous times at the border, mirrored the key ingredient in Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy, heralding a surge in demand for weight-loss solutions across the globe.

This burgeoning market, anticipated to reach a staggering $150 billion by the early 2030s, has drawn 106,000 packs of Incepta's semaglutide products into foreign markets such as the U.S. and Britain, despite existing patents. Interestingly, the supply chain capitalizes on patents exemptions enjoyed by countries like Bangladesh and Laos, igniting debates on international licensing laws and pharmaceutical ethics.

Compounded by the entrance of numerous Asian firms beyond Incepta, there is rising global concern over unauthorized semaglutide products. Despite Novo Nordisk's prominent market position, the proliferation of unregulated alternatives poses health risks, with countries reporting rejected or destroyed shipments. Regulatory bodies worldwide are scrutinizing this emerging market in pursuit of patient safety and patent integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024