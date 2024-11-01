The Global Circuit of Semaglutide: From Bangladesh to the World

In a startling revelation, New Zealand customs began intercepting semaglutide-based medicines labeled Fitaro and Orsema, crafted by Bangladesh's Incepta Pharmaceuticals. These injectable medications, seized numerous times at the border, mirrored the key ingredient in Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy, heralding a surge in demand for weight-loss solutions across the globe.

This burgeoning market, anticipated to reach a staggering $150 billion by the early 2030s, has drawn 106,000 packs of Incepta's semaglutide products into foreign markets such as the U.S. and Britain, despite existing patents. Interestingly, the supply chain capitalizes on patents exemptions enjoyed by countries like Bangladesh and Laos, igniting debates on international licensing laws and pharmaceutical ethics.

Compounded by the entrance of numerous Asian firms beyond Incepta, there is rising global concern over unauthorized semaglutide products. Despite Novo Nordisk's prominent market position, the proliferation of unregulated alternatives poses health risks, with countries reporting rejected or destroyed shipments. Regulatory bodies worldwide are scrutinizing this emerging market in pursuit of patient safety and patent integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)