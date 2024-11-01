Sports Legends Making Headlines: From LeBron's Endorsement to Historic Dodgers Victory

In a pivotal moment for the 2024 elections, NBA legend LeBron James endorsed Kamala Harris for president, underscoring the alignment of sporting icons with political figures. His social media post highlighted the influence of athletes in shaping public discourse beyond the court.

Meanwhile, the Unrivaled women's basketball league made waves by expanding its player roster to 36 for its inaugural season, announced by co-founder Napheesa Collier. This initiative marks an important milestone in promoting women's sports.

In baseball, Freddie Freeman earned the MVP title with the Dodgers' clinching win against the Yankees in a dramatic World Series finale. Off-field, the sports world also bid farewell to players like Alex Kirilloff and celebrated aspiring Hall of Famers like Mike Shanahan.

(With inputs from agencies.)