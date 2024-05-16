Infosys ties up with Telstra for AI-led engineering transformation

Infosys collaborated with Telstra, Australia's telecommunications and technology company, on Thursday for an AI-led engineering transformation of Telstra. The collaboration aims to accelerate Telstra's software engineering and IT transformation journey while enhancing customer experience, the company informed the exchange in a filing.

"Telstra and Infosys stand as trailblazers in technological innovation, united by a shared vision. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative cloud and AI-led solutions that will help position Telstra as a leader in this new era," said Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President and Global Industry Leader, Communications, Media, and Technology, Infosys. By leveraging Infosys's AI-first suite of offerings, known as 'Infosys Topaz', and its cloud suite of offerings called 'Infosys Cobalt', Telstra seeks to simplify its technology landscape and continue its transformation into an innovation-led enterprise.

"By leveraging Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz, we can help Telstra accelerate its strategy for growth" said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys. Through this partnership, Infosys will introduce modern product engineering practices to elevate both customer and employee experience within Telstra. The goal is to provide Telstra with a robust engineering backbone that supports its innovation goals and facilitates its ongoing transformation.

"Consumers around the world have significantly increased their expectations when it comes to the seamless, digital delivery of their products and services. As we approach the tipping point of Generative AI and an avalanche of digital adoption, strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Infosys are critical to support our shared ambitions for digital leadership" said Kim Krogh Andersen, Group Executive, Product and Technology, Telstra. Infosys Topaz, the AI-first suite of offerings, will enable Telstra to harness the power of artificial intelligence to drive efficiencies and innovation across its operations.

Meanwhile, Infosys Cobalt, the cloud suite of offerings, will provide Telstra with the necessary tools and capabilities to accelerate its journey to the cloud, enhancing agility and scalability. (ANI)

