Left Menu

Inquiry following CAO investigation into IFC’s investment in Bridge International Academies

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga initiated the inquiry following a CAO investigation revealing that IFC had received reports of child sexual abuse during its investment in Bridge International Academies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 10:29 IST
Inquiry following CAO investigation into IFC’s investment in Bridge International Academies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Executive Directors of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced today their decision to commission an external firm to examine the circumstances surrounding the Compliance Advisor Ombudsman’s (CAO) investigation into IFC’s investment in Bridge International Academies. The CAO serves as IFC’s independent accountability mechanism and reports directly to the IFC Board.

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga initiated the inquiry following a CAO investigation revealing that IFC had received reports of child sexual abuse during its investment in Bridge International Academies. The investigation also uncovered several protocol shortcomings, including delayed or insufficient action on the allegations.

The independent review aims to ascertain whether the CAO had full autonomy to carry out its compliance investigation mandate. This will entail evaluating whether the CAO had unrestricted access to pertinent documents and information necessary for the Bridge investigation, as well as access to all relevant personnel involved in or knowledgeable about the investment.

Furthermore, the review seeks to verify that IFC staff and management collaborated fully with the CAO in accordance with IFC policies. This includes confirming that IFC provided complete access to documents and personnel as requested by the CAO, ensuring there was no interference from IFC in the CAO investigation, affirming that IFC took all requisite actions as per CAO policies, and ensuring there were no efforts to impede the effectiveness of the Bridge investigation.   

  

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024